Home Cities Bengaluru

Toll plaza worker killed over toll fee on E-way in Bengaluru  

The accused then attacks Kumar and both the parties exchange fisticuffs. 

Published: 06th June 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old toll plaza worker was murdered by some men after an argument over paying the toll fee at Seshagirihalli toll plaza on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Bidadi police station limits of Ramanagara taluk on Monday. The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Karikal Thandya of Bengaluru South taluk.

A group of men travelling in a car around 11.30 pm towards the city from Mysuru refused to pay up at the toll plaza, which led to a heated argument between them and the toll workers, including Kumar. Both groups even exchanged fisticuffs. Passersby separated both of them.

The accused, who was waiting in the car near Hejjala, saw the victim taking a break to have dinner. They followed and murdered him by attacking him reportedly with a hockey stick. The victim was the first to attack the accused. Search for the accused is on. 

A video clip of the incident which has gone viral shows when both parties had engaged in a verbal altercation, Kumar who runs from behind to support his colleagues punches one of the men from the car. The accused then attacks Kumar and both the parties exchange fisticuffs. One of the other toll staff has also sustained injuries. It is not clear among the men in the car, how many had been involved in the fight as two are seen standing next to the car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
toll plaza workerBengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp