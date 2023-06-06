Toll plaza worker killed over toll fee on E-way in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old toll plaza worker was murdered by some men after an argument over paying the toll fee at Seshagirihalli toll plaza on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Bidadi police station limits of Ramanagara taluk on Monday. The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Karikal Thandya of Bengaluru South taluk.

A group of men travelling in a car around 11.30 pm towards the city from Mysuru refused to pay up at the toll plaza, which led to a heated argument between them and the toll workers, including Kumar. Both groups even exchanged fisticuffs. Passersby separated both of them.

The accused, who was waiting in the car near Hejjala, saw the victim taking a break to have dinner. They followed and murdered him by attacking him reportedly with a hockey stick. The victim was the first to attack the accused. Search for the accused is on.

A video clip of the incident which has gone viral shows when both parties had engaged in a verbal altercation, Kumar who runs from behind to support his colleagues punches one of the men from the car. The accused then attacks Kumar and both the parties exchange fisticuffs. One of the other toll staff has also sustained injuries. It is not clear among the men in the car, how many had been involved in the fight as two are seen standing next to the car.

