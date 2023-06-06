Home Cities Bengaluru

Wedding wows: Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa tie knot in Bengaluru

It was a grand wedding held at Palace Grounds on Monday where the bride donned a Kanjeevaram saree with a heavily-embroidered blouse and a deep-back cut designed by Megha Kapoor.

Published: 06th June 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Kannada actor Abishek Ambareesh, son of renowned actor and Member of Parliament Sumalatha and late actor Ambareesh, tied the knot with model Aviva Bidapa, daughter of fashion guru Prasad Bidapa.

The star-studded event witnessed the presence of film personalities, including Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Telugu actor Mohan Babu, actors  Suhasini Maniratnam, Yash and Radhika, Sudeep, Prajwal Devaraj and wife Ragini Prajwal, Meghana Raj Sarja, director Mahesh Kumar, singer Gurukiran, producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, among others.

The wedding saw over 10,000 guests with Sumalatha extending a special invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dignitaries such as minister R Ashoka, former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu,  cricketer Anil Kumble, and writer Shobhaa De were also in attendance.

