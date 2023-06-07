23-year-old woman techie from Hyderabad killed by former lover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a flat in JB Nagar police station limits on Monday night. The victim’s former live-in partner from Delhi is suspected to have murdered her. The incident came to light after the victim’s roommate returned to the flat after work. The deceased is Akanksha Bidyasar, a native of Hyderabad. Police identified the suspect as Gurijala Arpith, 29, a computer science engineer from a university in Andhra Pradesh.

Arpith is suspected to have strangled Akanksha to death, and even made a futile attempt to make it look like a case of suicide. He tried to lift the body and hang it with a veil from the ceiling fan, but was unable to do so. Police initially thought it to be a case of unnatural death, however, clues obtained at the scene of crime confirmed that it was a case of murder. JB Nagar police registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused.

Akanksha and Arpith reportedly first met at their workplace in Bengaluru, and soon moved in together. They had known each other for over two years. Akanksha joined another company and started working in the sales department, while Arpith, who was promoted, started out in the role of enterprises sales manager in Hyderabad. Akanksha moved in with a friend and was staying in a flat in Kodihalli in JB Nagar area. Arpith would come to the city to meet Akanksha. They often fought and also decided to part ways.

“On Monday evening, Arpith came to her apartment and it is suspected that they fought over some issue, and in a fit of rage killed her. The incident came to light when Akanksha’s roommate came to the apartment. Four teams have been formed to trace him,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

Jurisdictional JB Nagar police registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused. Further investigations are on.

