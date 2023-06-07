Home Cities Bengaluru

23-year-old woman techie from Hyderabad killed by former lover

Arpith is suspected to have strangled Akanksha to death, and even made a futile attempt to make it look like a case of suicide.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a flat in JB Nagar police station limits on Monday night. The victim’s former live-in partner from Delhi is suspected to have murdered her. The incident came to light after the victim’s roommate returned to the flat after work. The deceased is Akanksha Bidyasar, a native of Hyderabad. Police identified the suspect as Gurijala Arpith, 29, a computer science engineer from a university in Andhra Pradesh.

Arpith is suspected to have strangled Akanksha to death, and even made a futile attempt to make it look like a case of suicide. He tried to lift the body and hang it with a veil from the ceiling fan, but was unable to do so. Police initially thought it to be a case of unnatural death, however, clues obtained at the scene of crime confirmed that it was a case of murder. JB Nagar police registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused.

Akanksha and Arpith reportedly first met at their workplace in Bengaluru, and soon moved in together. They had known each other for over two years. Akanksha  joined another company and started working in the sales department, while Arpith, who was promoted, started out in the role of enterprises sales manager in Hyderabad. Akanksha moved in with a friend and was staying in a flat in Kodihalli in JB Nagar area. Arpith would come to the city to meet Akanksha. They often fought and also decided to part ways.

“On Monday evening, Arpith came to her apartment and it is suspected that they fought over some issue, and in a fit of rage killed her. The incident came to light when Akanksha’s roommate came to the apartment. Four teams have been formed to trace him,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.
Jurisdictional JB Nagar police registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabadwoman techie from Hyderabad killed
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp