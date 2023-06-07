An ode to train journeys

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The recent tragedy with Indian Railways was heartbreaking for a number of reasons. It occured in my home state, and in my paternal district. Earlier, people would offer prayers and condolences to such tragedies. But with social media, we resort to mud-slinging and political conspiracies. Personally, I couldn’t remember the last time I travelled in a train. Upper middle-class Indians have moved on to flights and SUVs for travel.

Trains have been an essential part of the lives of most Indians in my generation. The flight is often the most cumbersome part of a journey today. But train journeys were often as exciting as the holiday itself. We always knew of Indian Railways as the largest employer in the world. But trains were an ecosystem – a universe – in themselves.

Indians didn’t merely take to trains – we used the classic Indian methods of ‘jugaads’ and ‘adjusting’. Tickets were booked months in advance, usually after making a call to a distant relative who worked in the Railways. If a busy station was approaching, parents asked children to spread their legs out and lie down, so freeloaders wouldn’t take the seats. Towels were tied to the side-upper seats for children to sleep. Newspapers and handkerchiefs were used like flags to ‘reserve’ seats – a system that worked beyond the usual ticket reservation system.

Indian films contributed to the myth of Indian Railways too – by depicting numerous love stories that were born in trains. I would often check the reservation charts looking for my soulmate, only to find ‘Ashok Kumar 45M’ sitting next to me. While love stories never sprouted for me in trains, friendships were quite common. It began with a basic interrogation – Where are you going? What do you do? The questions got more and more personal, finally ending with ‘Do you want to have some rotis?’. What followed was a communal dinner among the passengers. Home cooked food was served along with pickles and buttermilk. If you were a daredevil, you could order the train meals and get good exercise by walking to and from the washroom a few times a day.

Train journeys usually lasted a few days in my case, and it was important not to make enemies along the journey. Suitcases and bags were locked up under the lower berths using metal chains. Relatives would often drop off food, or simply visit the station to speak to the passengers for a few minutes. At important stations, I would wait anxiously for my father to return after filling the water bottles. Trains were crucial in me developing a reading habit. As the train chugged along from state to state, I befriended Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu and Suppandi. I later graduated to Sherlock Holmes, and entered the diabolical worlds of Sidney Sheldon. We usually travelled in large groups, and reading was the only way I could avoid the mind-numbing antakshari sessions that children were forced to join.

By the end of the journey, we would walk out of the temporary metal homes, covered in grime and soot. Train journeys were the beginning of adventures that came with summer vacations. When the vacations ended, the train journey back was the final instalment of joy that I was allowed. In many ways, train journeys in the ’90s were an analogy of life. We are all going to get off our trains in the end, and have to live peacefully with our co-passengers. As the nation grapples with the tragedy, I can only hope that the families find solace and comfort. Whoever created the quote ‘It is not about the destination, it is about the journey’ – did it while travelling in a train. (The writer’s views are his own)

