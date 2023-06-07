Apollo Hospitals performs unique lung transplant successfully

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, Department of Pulmonology, successfully performed a unique lung transplant on a 57-year-old patient suffering from a chronic lung disease in Bengaluru. The procedure was done with extensive skill, precision, teamwork, and tremendous effort from the medical professionals.

Meenakshi (name changed), 57, from Bengaluru, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar about two years ago due to shortness of breath, and was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease (ILD), a condition characterised by stiffening of the lungs. Her condition worsened, necessitating constant oxygen support at home, disabling her from doing daily activities independently.

Recognising the severity of her condition, the medical team at Apollo Hospitals broached the subject of lung transplant, offering her a potential solution to improve quality of life.A suitable donor contacted the day before Ugadi festival and was quickly admitted to the hospital for pre-transplant assessment. Thirty-six hours of intensive coordination finally led to successful bilateral lung transplant.

Dr Ravindra Mehta, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology at Apollo Hospitals, who led the pulmonology team for the lung transplant, said the patient underwent thorough pre-procedure tests, while the donor lungs were assessed to ensure compatibility.

A dedicated team of pulmonologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and critical care physicians came together and the surgeons performed the complex procedure, which lasted for 13 hours. Since the donor was an in-house patient at Apollo Hospitals, there was less ischaemia time for the donor organs, and no requirement for a transport green corridor. He added that the impact of this transplant on Meenakshi’s life has been remarkable.

