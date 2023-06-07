Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to get makeover for better admin

DKS meets committee to kickstart process, wants Palike to be citizen-centric

Published: 07th June 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is likely to take up restructuring of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for better administration. If everything goes well, Bengaluru could have multi municipalities, with an overseeing authority. However, the city will not be divided, only the Corporation will be split, which is considered better for quick administration.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar met former chief secretary BS Patil, who was heading the BBMP Restructuring Committee along with other committee members, including former BBMP Commission Siddaiah and V Ravichander, on Tuesday. The committee, constituted in 2014, recommended restructuring of the Palike.  

Sources in the government said the members briefed him about their report on BBMP restructuring. “Shivakumar seems clear that the current model is not working, and there is a need to make it citizen-centric that eventually helps build Brand Bengaluru,” sources said. At present, the head office is at NR Square, and officials from other zones, including Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar located on the outskirts, travel to the head office for meetings. Even the public has to travel long distances for any clarifications.

The committee had recommended 400 wards with smaller and equal population. It had also proposed to bring Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Committee and BWSSB under Greater Bangalore Authority, which will have smaller municipalities within the present BBMP limits. The BJP government did not take up the recommendations, instead it went ahead and made 243 wards from the original 198 wards, and even passed a separate Act for BBMP in 2020.

BBMP sources said if the government is keen to take up the recommendations, BBMP polls might get delayed further. There has been no Council in Bengaluru since September 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp