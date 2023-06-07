BBMP to get makeover for better admin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is likely to take up restructuring of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for better administration. If everything goes well, Bengaluru could have multi municipalities, with an overseeing authority. However, the city will not be divided, only the Corporation will be split, which is considered better for quick administration.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar met former chief secretary BS Patil, who was heading the BBMP Restructuring Committee along with other committee members, including former BBMP Commission Siddaiah and V Ravichander, on Tuesday. The committee, constituted in 2014, recommended restructuring of the Palike.

Sources in the government said the members briefed him about their report on BBMP restructuring. “Shivakumar seems clear that the current model is not working, and there is a need to make it citizen-centric that eventually helps build Brand Bengaluru,” sources said. At present, the head office is at NR Square, and officials from other zones, including Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar located on the outskirts, travel to the head office for meetings. Even the public has to travel long distances for any clarifications.

The committee had recommended 400 wards with smaller and equal population. It had also proposed to bring Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Committee and BWSSB under Greater Bangalore Authority, which will have smaller municipalities within the present BBMP limits. The BJP government did not take up the recommendations, instead it went ahead and made 243 wards from the original 198 wards, and even passed a separate Act for BBMP in 2020.

BBMP sources said if the government is keen to take up the recommendations, BBMP polls might get delayed further. There has been no Council in Bengaluru since September 2020.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is likely to take up restructuring of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for better administration. If everything goes well, Bengaluru could have multi municipalities, with an overseeing authority. However, the city will not be divided, only the Corporation will be split, which is considered better for quick administration. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar met former chief secretary BS Patil, who was heading the BBMP Restructuring Committee along with other committee members, including former BBMP Commission Siddaiah and V Ravichander, on Tuesday. The committee, constituted in 2014, recommended restructuring of the Palike. Sources in the government said the members briefed him about their report on BBMP restructuring. “Shivakumar seems clear that the current model is not working, and there is a need to make it citizen-centric that eventually helps build Brand Bengaluru,” sources said. At present, the head office is at NR Square, and officials from other zones, including Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar located on the outskirts, travel to the head office for meetings. Even the public has to travel long distances for any clarifications.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The committee had recommended 400 wards with smaller and equal population. It had also proposed to bring Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Committee and BWSSB under Greater Bangalore Authority, which will have smaller municipalities within the present BBMP limits. The BJP government did not take up the recommendations, instead it went ahead and made 243 wards from the original 198 wards, and even passed a separate Act for BBMP in 2020. BBMP sources said if the government is keen to take up the recommendations, BBMP polls might get delayed further. There has been no Council in Bengaluru since September 2020.