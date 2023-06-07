Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB appeals to DKS to increase water tariff

An official at the meeting said the minister assured them he would examine the proposal.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meets officials at BWSSB office on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BWSSB officials on Tuesday explained the precarious financial position of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar, and impressed on the latter the need to increase water tariff, which has remained unchanged since 2014. The minister said he would examine their request.

Shivakumar visited Cauvery Bhavan in the evening to familiarise himself with the various projects undertaken by the Board. BWSSB chairman S Jayaram, who made a presentation, pointed out: “The Board gets monthly revenue of Rs 110 crore, but its monthly expenditure works out to nearly Rs 140 crore. With the latest hike in electricity tariff, BWSSB will have to spend Rs 90 crore towards electricity charges. While there has been an annual increase in power tariff, the water tariff has remained the same since 2014. A proposal to hike it is pending with the government.”

An official at the meeting said the minister assured them he would examine the proposal. Another official said 10 hikes had been effected in the power tariff in the last nine years.Jayaram explained that the city presently receives 1,450 million litres of water per day (MLD) and when Cauvery V state is commissioned, it would receive another 775 MLD.

