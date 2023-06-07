Funded at home

Home Cities Bengaluru

At a time when there is much banter between landlords and tenants, this startup founder found an angel investor in his landlord

Published: 07th June 2023

STARTUP
By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Of late there have been numerous stories of bizarre requirement s raised by house owners before they agree to give out their spaces to potential tenants. From Class 10 marks to qualifications and food habits...the list is long and often shared on social media. So this startup founder’s story comes as a welcome change with him finding an angel investor in his landlord. On June 3, Pawan Gupta, co-founder of a matrimony site which makes use of artificial intelligence, found his tweet going viral.

He shared a snippet of his conversation between him and his landlord, Sushil Shetty, from whom he got Rs 8 lakh (approx. $10,000) of funding. “It was a low-key weekend for the team so I didn’t know that people started talking about the story. It was only through my social media team that I heard about it,” says Gupta, who started the matrimonial company in 2017. Gupta, who has been living in Shetty’s house in HSR Layout as a tenant for the last two years, says it was a pleasant surprise for him too.

“Sushil currently lives in Texas and initially didn’t have much of an idea about my company. However, a couple of months ago, Sushil was in India and was visiting me. We were chatting and I started talking about my business. The conversation went towards investment and he showed some interest. At that point in time, I advised against it and instead wanted him to know more about the project before deciding,” says Gupta, who has always had a cordial relationship with his landlord.

“What does a homeowner look out for? A non-problematic tenant. And I try to maintain that trust factor,” says Gupta. On the other hand, Shetty calls this move a calculated risk. “This is my first investment in an Indian startup. I have invested in companies in the US in the past, and always make my investments based on the initial pitch, the journey, and above all the founders. In startups, I believe, there is a ‘leap of faith’ and intuition. Investing in startups is risky and Indians traditionally are risk-averse,” says Shetty, adding that he is glad that Gupta’s family took over his home like their own.

