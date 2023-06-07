Home Cities Bengaluru

No demolition, DC rules in favour of 222 allottees

The 222 residential and four CA sites in the Layout were formed by the BDA on the dried-up Channasandra tank in Banaswadi village in 1984-85.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Residents are elated about finally getting justice in this long-drawn battle

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In all, 222 allottees of HRBR Layout heaved a collective sigh of relief as demolition orders against their sites, issued eight years ago, have finally been withdrawn. This follows orders issued by the deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, in their favour on Saturday June 3.

It has virtually legalised their sites by stating that claimants to the property where the sites were formed had forged signatures and got consent on fabricated documents. It also called for the names of the claimants, Kunappa and Kuttappa, to be deleted from the revenue records.

The 222 residential and four CA sites in the Layout were formed by the BDA on the dried-up Channasandra tank in Banaswadi village in 1984-85. The Revenue Department, which owned all the lakes, never transferred the land to the BDA and this allowed encroachers to step in. Adding to their anxiety was a Karnataka High Court order on December 1, 2022 ruling in favour of the individuals who staked claim to the property.

Shyam Sundar, a houseowner, told TNIE, “We are all so relieved now. Nearly 150 families who had built their houses and were residing here received the shock of their lives when demolition orders were pasted outside their homes in January 2015 following an order by the tahsildar of Bengaluru East taluk. Residents have waged a bitter struggle since then to safeguard their legal properties.”

Another resident, Wing Commander (retd) Thomas Babu, said, “We have got justice finally. The DC took into consideration the Forensic Science Lab report which showed the signatures as fake. I had personally been fighting since 2000 when the duo started issuing notices to me ordering me to vacate. I had been filing cases spending so much money on lawyers and so much of my time.”

Resident Dwarkanath said, “The empty sites are full of snakes now. The BDA needs to put in place tree parks here so that it becomes public property and no one else can encroach them further.”

TNIE had in its report on December 22, 2022, highlighted the anxiety faced by 150 families who had been allotted sites three decades ago. Following the report, former Bengaluru development minister KJ George had raised the issue during the Assembly session in Belagavi on December 28 that year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
demolitionHRBR Layout
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp