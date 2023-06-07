Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike set to transfer officials, proposal sent to govt, says chief commissioner

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who spoke to reporters at the BBMP head office, said there is a need for separate guidelines for the transfer of BBMP staffers and officers.

Published: 07th June 2023

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed the transfer of officers and staff who have been working in the same ward and department for a prolonged period, of at least a few years, and a proposal has been submitted to the state government to implement new guidelines in this regard.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who spoke to reporters at the BBMP head office, said there is a need for separate guidelines for the transfer of BBMP staffers and officers. Thus a proposal has been submitted to the state government to approve the 2021 guidelines. The current guidelines regarding transfer are outdated. “The officials who have been in contact with the people from the same wards for many years need to be changed. Especially, the change of the officials of A, B, C groups is very important. In this regard, a proposal has been submitted for the implementation of new guidelines for 2021, and it is likely to be approved soon,” he said.

With regard to allegations from Congress leader Ramesh Babu that Girinath allegedly allowed the NGO ‘Chilume’ to collect voters’ private information and had appealed to the government for a probe, the latter stated there is no truth in the allegation that Chilume was allowed to collect the private information of voters. He contended that he performed his job transparently as the District Election Officer in Bengaluru.

