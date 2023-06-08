BBMP gets rain-ready with 11,000 bags of cold mix for potholes

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing flak from the public last year for pothole-riddled roads and the High Court pulling the city corporation and state government over the safety of motorists and bad roads, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stocked 11,000 bags of cold mix at its integrated parking system in Freedom Park.

An official from the BBMP Road Infrastructure department said the cold mix is ready to fill a pothole in just 10 minutes. There are eight Road Infrastructure zones and each zone will be given 500 bags; each ward will be supplied with 50 bags of cold mix during the monsoon to address pothole issues.

“The cold mix material is being prepared at the Palike’s plant, and no private player is involved. Officials are monitoring the process, and based on the demand from each zone, the mix is being supplied. The cold mix bag weighing 10 kg only needs to be emptied into the pothole, and tamped with small rollers, and it’s ready in no time. Another advantage is BBMP will not have to stop traffic for pothole filling,” said PN Ravindra, Special Commissioner, Road Infrastructure.

Road infrastructure expert Prasad D, project director, of India International Infrastructure, expressed satisfaction over the technology and said, “The cold mix comprises aggregates with bitumen. In this technology, there is no need to heat the bitumen. It is a quick-fix solution and is good compared to hot mixes and other methods. The cold mix is also durable. If engineers cut a box around the pothole, add solution and pour the cold mix in well, the job is done.”

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) welcomed the BBMP’s readiness to address the pothole issue. “If cold mix or any other initiative helps in smooth traffic flow and ensures road safety, it is most welcome,” said Joint Commissioner (Traffic) MN Anucheth.

