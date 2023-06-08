Home Cities Bengaluru

Do away with domicile norm for free travel in Karnataka, Transport Minister asked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the State Government is making preparations to distribute Shakti Smart Cards to women to facilitate them to travel for free in government buses, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a bus commuters’ forum, has opposed the move stating it will act as a barrier and exclude many beneficiaries from reaping the benefits of the scheme. 

They met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday and requested him to stop the smart card distribution and domicile conditions in the free travel scheme. 

“The government in its guidelines to implement Shakti scheme has stated that the smart cards will be used to track exact distance travelled by women. To reimburse the cost of the free travel scheme, the government can use the tickets, which is followed by states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi. This smart card is said to be linked with Aadhaar and the data will be available on cloud. This will also breach the privacy of a woman, who can be tracked using the card,” Vinay Sreenivasa of the forum said.

Also, members of the vedike said that distribution of cards to crores of women in a span of three months is not possible. 

They also requested that the domicile requirement to avail the free service be removed as many migrant workers, people who visit the state for education, healthcare, employment and other purposes will be missed out.

