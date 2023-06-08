ED raids reveal fraud worth Rs 100 crore in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ED said search operations were carried out at seven locations of Bharath Infra Exports and Imports and its related entities in Bengaluru and Davanagere in a bank fraud case on Monday. Properties worth around Rs. 100 crore were unearthed and cash of Rs. 14.5 lakh was seized.

“Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd availed loan facilities in the form of cash credit, EPC/FBD, non-fund based working capital and letters of credit (Inland and regular) from SBI, Bengaluru City branch. Its accounts were classified as NPA on Jan 17, 2017, due to non-repayments of the bank’s dues and the outstanding was Rs. 113.38 crore,” a release stated.

The probe revealed that the promoters/directors of the firm misappropriated the credit facility availed from the bank by wrongful diversion of funds/loans to related parties, submitted forged/fabricated invoices/documents to the bank and also written off sales booked without complying to contractual obligations.

“The investigation further revealed that Rs. 101.18 crore was siphoned off by the accused with respect to 10 LCs issued to M/s. Aradhya Wire Ropes Pvt. Ltd, which got devolved and credited into the bank account of M/s. Aradhya Wire Ropes Pvt. Ltd and subsequently these proceeds of crime routed through the bank accounts of various other entities,” it stated.

BENGALURU: The ED said search operations were carried out at seven locations of Bharath Infra Exports and Imports and its related entities in Bengaluru and Davanagere in a bank fraud case on Monday. Properties worth around Rs. 100 crore were unearthed and cash of Rs. 14.5 lakh was seized. “Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd availed loan facilities in the form of cash credit, EPC/FBD, non-fund based working capital and letters of credit (Inland and regular) from SBI, Bengaluru City branch. Its accounts were classified as NPA on Jan 17, 2017, due to non-repayments of the bank’s dues and the outstanding was Rs. 113.38 crore,” a release stated. The probe revealed that the promoters/directors of the firm misappropriated the credit facility availed from the bank by wrongful diversion of funds/loans to related parties, submitted forged/fabricated invoices/documents to the bank and also written off sales booked without complying to contractual obligations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The investigation further revealed that Rs. 101.18 crore was siphoned off by the accused with respect to 10 LCs issued to M/s. Aradhya Wire Ropes Pvt. Ltd, which got devolved and credited into the bank account of M/s. Aradhya Wire Ropes Pvt. Ltd and subsequently these proceeds of crime routed through the bank accounts of various other entities,” it stated.