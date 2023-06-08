Home Cities Bengaluru

Lokayukta cops inspect KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru

He said that problems at KR Circle underpass should be fixed and problems with other underpasses in the city too should be solved.  

Emergency personnel rescue a family of six who were trapped in the flooded KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru on Sunday. One member of the family passed away later. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Lokayukta team, which had filed a suo motu case over the death of a young woman at the flooded KR Circle underpass sometime ago, inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Lokayukta IGP Dr A Subrahmanyeshwar Rao gathered information from BBMP officials on the cause of the incident.

In his presence, a tanker was brought to the spot and water was emptied out completely to check if water flows out smoothly into the Rajakaluve.

After the inspection, Rao said, “A case was registered in the Lokayukta Police Unit as per the direction of the Hon’ble Lokayukta. As part of the investigation, Lokayukta Engineering Division officials and BBMP officials visited the place today (Wednesday). Apparently, the accident occurred due to excessive flow of water here.” 

He said that problems at KR Circle underpass should be fixed and problems with other underpasses in the city too should be solved.  “We will submit a report to the Lokayukta,” he said. 

On May 21, Infosys employee Bhanu Rekha died after the car in they were travelling got stuck in the underpass the city received leading to flooding in many aras.

