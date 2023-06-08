‘Scan & Share’: Seamless way to avail care at govt hospitals

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department plans to focus on technology to create a seamless end-to-end digitised healthcare system to give patients a hassle-free experience while visiting government hospitals. In October 2022, the National Health Authority (NHA), under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), introduced the ‘scan and share’ service for patients for faster registration in outpatient departments (OPDs). The aim was to reduce waiting time for patients at OPDs.

Dr Arun Kumar, deputy director (e-health), said Karnataka is at the forefront of implementing the ‘scan and share’ service. The state stands second in the country with 8.54 lakh tokens issued till now after Uttar Pradesh (12.7 lakh tokens). Within five months of the launch, the scan and share facility has been implemented in 198 hospitals and this has helped in reducing patients’ waiting time by at least 15-20 minutes.

“Our focus now is to invest more in setting up a LAN network, invest more in computer systems and printers as well to create an end-to-end digitised ecosystem wherein doctors, lab technicians, nurses and wards are functioning in synchronisation. The digitised records not only save paper but also provide staff with the patient’s complete history for better diagnosis,” Dr Kumar added.

The large-scale government hospitals are well facilitated, but more work needs to be done in the taluks and districts and community health centres. Any patient can scan the QR code using applications like Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), Aarogya Setu, EkaCare, DRiefcase, Bajaj Health, PayTM and share their ABHA profile (demographic information like name, age, gender, and ABHA number) with the Health Management Information system (HMIS) of the hospital. It allows patients to access their health records on their phone anytime.

The department plans to extend this service to all the 25 district hospitals, 146 taluk level hospitals and 207 community health centres in Karnataka.

However, Dr CN Manjunath, director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR), has a different opinion. He said Jayadeva Hospital witnesses a daily footfall of 1,300-1,500 patients. Six years back they adopted a similar facility. However, it was not very successful as patients waiting in long queues would end up quarrelling with patients arriving late with an appointment made online.

However, department officials have now ensured that no such issues will arise as separate counters have been set up for availing tokens for the scan facility and volunteers are deployed to assist people.

