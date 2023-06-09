120 residents fall ill, water contamination suspected in Bengaluru apartment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: About 120 people, including 98 children and senior citizens, fell ill due to suspected water contamination, at Mahaveer Ranches apartment complex on Hosa Road, in Electronics City on June 5.

They complained of diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming the water. Three children were hospitalised, of whom one child was discharged, while the two others are stable.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said, “We sent a team of BBMP officials and doctors to study the situation at the site.” He reaffirmed that the condition of all patients is stable now. Water samples have been sent for testing, and the cause can be confirmed only after the report comes, he added. A health camp was also set up for all the residents.

It is said that the municipality is yet to issue a possession certificate for the apartment, however, some of the residents moved in alleging delay by the builder. People who moved into some of the flats are being supplied water from tubewells and tankers, and it is suspected that the water from either the tube well or tanker might have been contaminated or the storage tank in the apartment itself might be contaminated.

Currently, the Palike is supplying water to residents for drinking and other domestic purposes. Dr AS Balasundar, chief health officer, BBMP, reportedly said that notices have been issued to the apartment owners to clean the water tank and also to tanker owners to supply clean water.

BENGALURU: About 120 people, including 98 children and senior citizens, fell ill due to suspected water contamination, at Mahaveer Ranches apartment complex on Hosa Road, in Electronics City on June 5. They complained of diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming the water. Three children were hospitalised, of whom one child was discharged, while the two others are stable. BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said, “We sent a team of BBMP officials and doctors to study the situation at the site.” He reaffirmed that the condition of all patients is stable now. Water samples have been sent for testing, and the cause can be confirmed only after the report comes, he added. A health camp was also set up for all the residents. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is said that the municipality is yet to issue a possession certificate for the apartment, however, some of the residents moved in alleging delay by the builder. People who moved into some of the flats are being supplied water from tubewells and tankers, and it is suspected that the water from either the tube well or tanker might have been contaminated or the storage tank in the apartment itself might be contaminated. Currently, the Palike is supplying water to residents for drinking and other domestic purposes. Dr AS Balasundar, chief health officer, BBMP, reportedly said that notices have been issued to the apartment owners to clean the water tank and also to tanker owners to supply clean water.