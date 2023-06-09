19-year-old student alleges gang rape, two arrested in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old paramedical student from Tumakuru district was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friend, in Girinagar on Tuesday.

When the survivor was taken to the police station for legal formalities and a routine medical check-up, she was found to be under the influence of alcohol. However, it is not clear if the accused forced her to drink. In the inebriated state, she is said to have asked the policemen to get her married to her boyfriend immediately, and wished to withdraw her complaint when she regained her senses. Since the FIR had already been filed, they couldn’t do so.

Purushotham (22), her boyfriend who works as a delivery agent, and Chetan (23), Purushotham’s friend who is a sales representative with a bank, were arrested. The survivor is said to have come to meet Purushotham on Tuesday, and the two went to Chetan’s room in Eranna Gudde, in Girinagar.

Neighbours alerted police when they heard her screaming while coming out of the room at night, following which she was taken to Girinagar police station. As the accused were not at the spot, police called them and asked them to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation.

Chetan informed the police that he was not present in the room during the incident. But, as the alleged rape happened in his room, police booked him too. Meanwhile, Purushotham claimed it was consensual. Police found liquor bottles in the room, and are verifying if the girl came to the city of her own volition, or on her boyfriend’s demand. “Both the men were remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old paramedical student from Tumakuru district was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friend, in Girinagar on Tuesday. When the survivor was taken to the police station for legal formalities and a routine medical check-up, she was found to be under the influence of alcohol. However, it is not clear if the accused forced her to drink. In the inebriated state, she is said to have asked the policemen to get her married to her boyfriend immediately, and wished to withdraw her complaint when she regained her senses. Since the FIR had already been filed, they couldn’t do so. Purushotham (22), her boyfriend who works as a delivery agent, and Chetan (23), Purushotham’s friend who is a sales representative with a bank, were arrested. The survivor is said to have come to meet Purushotham on Tuesday, and the two went to Chetan’s room in Eranna Gudde, in Girinagar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Neighbours alerted police when they heard her screaming while coming out of the room at night, following which she was taken to Girinagar police station. As the accused were not at the spot, police called them and asked them to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation. Chetan informed the police that he was not present in the room during the incident. But, as the alleged rape happened in his room, police booked him too. Meanwhile, Purushotham claimed it was consensual. Police found liquor bottles in the room, and are verifying if the girl came to the city of her own volition, or on her boyfriend’s demand. “Both the men were remanded in judicial custody,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.