4th edition of Green Expo in Karnataka starts June 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 4th edition of the three-day Green Vehicle Expo will be held at the International Exhibition Centre from June 16-18. The event, concurrently held with India Green Energy Expo, is being organised by the Karnataka Renewable Energy System Manufacturers Association (KRESMA) and Pride Energy Environment Resources Research Institute (PEERRI).

The event, which would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will focus on the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors and will showcase an extensive range of electric and hybrid vehicles

including bikes, scooters, cars, LCVs, HCVs, trucks, and battery-powered vehicles.

Additionally, the expo will feature spare parts, accessories, batteries, GPS systems, and components from

leading OEM suppliers.

The India Green Energy Expo will focus on solar, wind, hydro, and biomass energy, along with discussions on carbon credits and the significant role of renewable energy. The expo is expected to see 15,000 visitors and have more than 100 exhibitors, including Ather Energy, Microtek, Lukas TVS and Hykon India, showcasing more than 700 products.

