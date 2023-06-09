Issue special directives in Karnataka to protect school kids: Child Rights Commission

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) was requested by a forum of private school management on Thursday to issue special directives to protect children in schools. The Karnataka Private School Managements Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) raised a myriad of issues regarding the safety of school children and how youngsters are misusing technology.

The committee members said that stricter laws are needed to tackle incidents of crimes committed by one student against another. They said that schools have very little say in the behavioural aspects of students coming from different backgrounds.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, of Karnataka Association of Management Schools (KAMS), said, “Students’ behaviour should be monitored. Many incidents have come to light where they are beyond counselling.” He added that the police usually try to avoid such cases as they become POCSO cases.

They also flagged how parents allow minors to ride two-wheelers to schools. “Parents themselves violate rules and risk lives. The government must enforce the rules and penalise them to avoid accidents,” he said.

Over the last couple of years, many schools, playgroups and tuition centres running illegally have come to light. The group demanded that authorities crack down on them.

KPMTCC demanded that the government appoint a nodal officer for each district to help parents, students and schools register complaints. During school hours, the police should patrol schools near their stations to prevent incidents of bullying or eve teasing.

The committee also raised issues like students bringing phones to schools, watching adult content, and smoking as tobacco shops are nearby. KSCPCR assured that appropriate action will be taken and different departments would be sent notifications to ensure the safety of children.

