Karnataka HC permits BMRCL to axe 203 trees in project area

While passing the order to fell 203 trees, the tree officer stated that 14 trees have to be retained and 45 trees have to be translocated.

Published: 09th June 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering public interest at large, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday permitted Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to axe 203 trees in the project area from Dooravaninagar to Kempapura Cross for the construction of elevated structures (viaduct and station), as per the tree axing norms adopted by the state forest department. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order while allowing the application filed by the BMRCL seeking permission to implement the order dated January 18, 2023, passed by the Tree Officer and Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP. The court was hearing the public interest litigation filed by Dattatreya T Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust in 2018. 

While passing the order to fell 203 trees, the tree officer stated that 14 trees have to be retained and 45 trees have to be translocated. The officer has imposed conditions that the trees retained on the spot should not be damaged while carrying out the civil or any project-related works. The trees retained on site have to be properly protected and maintained, which BMRCL has to assure.

