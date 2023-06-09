Home Cities Bengaluru

Man forces himself on woman, vows marriage, flees in Bengaluru

The accused, identified as Ravi Pujar, told the woman that he resides near Bommasandra Industrial Area in Electronics City.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 36-year-old woman approached the city police after a person she had met on a leading matrimonial site performed unnatural sex with her, without her consent. The accused visited her house in Haralukunte village on Kudlu Main Road and stayed overnight, citing ill-health. 

When she was sleeping, the accused is alleged to have forced himself on her and as she protested, he assured her that he would marry her. The incident happened last year. 

After the accused went incommunicado, she filed a complaint against the 40-year-old man on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Ravi Pujar, told the woman that he resides near Bommasandra Industrial Area in Electronics City.

In March 2022, Pujar had shared his contact number with the woman on a matrimonial site, and they met in HSR Layout to discuss their wedding. They continued conversing until he went incommunicado, after refusing to marry her following the incident. 

“The incident is said to have happened in April last year, and the woman filed the complaint 14 months later. Several fraudsters are cheating women using fake profiles on matrimonial sites, seeking monetary and sexual favours. People should be wary of such profiles,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. Bandepalya police registered a case and are investigating further.
 

