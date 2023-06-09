PES varsity gets central funding, students to develop chips & reactor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PES University has received funding of Rs 46.79 lakh from the Central government to help develop home group computer chips for three years, and also received a research grant of Rs 28 lakh from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) for developing a bioreactor of antimicrobial peptides, that can help control Multi-Drug Resistance (MDR) that allows infections to spread in human bodies.

Additionally, the university has signed seven MoUs with industries and institutions to help students upskill and get better opportunities in the market. An MoU was signed with In Core Semiconductors Private Limited for research on chip development for a period of three years. Eighteen students from undergrad, Masters and PhD will be part of the programme.

Other partnerships include Nokia Solutions and Network India Pvt Ltd for offering internships to students and assisting the university with the curriculum. Qualcomm India, CARAIO Technologies, Neuburg Anand Academy of Laboratory Medicine Pvt Ltd, IBBI and Karnataka State Sericulture Research and

Development Institute were also onboarded.

MR Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University, said, “Onboarding different companies will help students have access to the latest technology and also become employable from day one, post their courses.”

PESSAT-2023 toppers

Around 25,000 students appeared for the PESSAT-2023 entrance test for B.Tech programmes for 2023-24. The first rank was bagged by Sneha Pandit from The Brigade School, JP Nagar, while the second and third ranks were achieved by Sujit Adiga, RV PU College, Jayanagar, and Jayanth Reddy Bonugu, Sri Chaithanya Junior College, Madanapalle, AP, respectively.

