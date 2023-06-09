Rakesh Singh to head Bangalore Development Authority, 11 other bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has appointed senior IAS officer Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, as the chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). He has also been made chief of 11 other authorities.

He is currently working as an administrator in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and ACS of Water Resources Department.

In addition, Singh has also been appointed as Ramanagara Urban Development Authority Chairman under Section 3(3)(a) and 3(4) of the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987 and Section 4(3)(i) of the Karnataka Urban and Rural Planning Act-1961.

It was learnt that there was strong competition between MLAs TB Jayachandra, NA Haris, M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna for the lucrative posts. However, the government decided to make senior bureaucrat Singh head of BDA.

As per the order, Singh will be the chairman of the planning authorities of Anekal, Hoskote, Magadi, Channapatna, Kanakapura, Nelamangala, Bengaluru International Airport Area, Suburban Ring Road, and Greater Bengaluru-Bidadi Smart City.

