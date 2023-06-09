Home Cities Bengaluru

Withdraw cases, cooperate: DK Shivakumar warns storm water drains encroachers

Asks officials to remove rajakaluve obstructions for free flow of water

Published: 09th June 2023

​ Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath inspect a rajakaluve in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent the recurrence of last year’s flooding after heavy showers, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday asked private landowners, who have encroached on storm water drains and obtained a court-ordered stay, to withdraw their cases.

Shivakumar inspected Divyashree Apartment in Yemalur, Bellandur-Yemalur bridge, Rainbow Drive Layout and Varthur Lake. Near Divyashree Apartment, he said that the 12-m rajakaluve has shrunk, and directed officials to immediately take steps.

“Last year, Mahadevapura Zone was flooded resulting in massive problems for the people. Before heavy rain this year, we want to set things right,” he said, and directed officials to free rajakaluves of any obstructions to ensure free flow of water. “We will not issue any notices as people move court. I am appealing to private landowners to cooperate with the officials and withdraw cases. Otherwise, the government can also invoke relevant sections (to remove encroachments),” he said.

He praised Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for clearing silt from Varthur Lake and speeding up desilting work at Bellandur. However, he was upset with BDA officials as the sluice gate near Bellandur-Yemalur bridge was not opening.

“I am not an engineer, but I can say there is some problem,” he said. Shivakumar held a meeting where Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez, and Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade were present.

