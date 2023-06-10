BBMP staff crunch hits storm water drain encroachment removal

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of days of heavy rain, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) storm water drain section was compelled to stop the encroachment clearance because of a staff crunch.

Around 15 days earlier, BBMP had removed furniture godown at Hoysala Nagar in KR Puram to prevent flooding in Sai Layout like last year.

The officials had already begun marking many homes as they claimed that old markings were removed by house owners to circumvent demolition.

The house owners were also asked to vacate.“There is a shortage of staff in the SWD section. The Palike had to deploy surveyors from the revenue department two weeks ago and we had to take engineers from other zones to clear encroachment. It is a massive exercise that also requires police personnel as at times, the situation can take a chaotic turn. Seniors have been informed,” said an official.

Meanwhile, owners said that there have been fresh markings on their properties, asking them to vacate the properties and cooperate with the BBMP for the encroachment clearance drive.

Since the officials have not come back or did not communicate anything, they will continue to reside in their properties, they said.

“Two weeks ago, the officials had demolished the compound wall and a shed at my building. The next day, they came with fresh markings which means four pillars will be removed. I was planning to move out of the building. But since the day of marking, there has been no communication,” said Girish Bhat, a resident of Hoysala Nagar in KR Puram.

CBD SEES SOOTHING SHOWERS

Bengaluru: After scorching days and unbearable humidity, the city received a decent spell of rain, especially Central Business District, bringing down the humidity which was ranging from 70 per cent to 80 per cent over the last few days. According to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru, the city received light to moderate rainfall of 1mm across Bengaluru. However, in the HAL observatory alone there was 15.5 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Friday. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room officials said although the rain was low intensity, two tree fall incidents were reported - at BEML 5th state in RR Nagar Assembly constituency and at Lingarajpuram in Sarvajna Nagar Assembly constituency. The Prahari team comprising forest department officials rushed to the spot and removed the trees, said a control room official.

