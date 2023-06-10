Be on guard during rain in Bengaluru, warn experts 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a woman died when the car she was travelling in was submerged in the KR Circle underpass following heavy rain, experts and activists have advised that citizens should also be cautious as the downpour days are approaching.

People should be careful in areas where there are many trees, assess the situation of the underpass and the water level there, and avoid walking on footpaths if it is flooded as slabs might be missing, the experts said. Experts also advised that citizens should not step out during and immediately after heavy rain.

“People cannot be casual during rain in Bengaluru. Government agencies should be prompt to react to any disaster situation. However, people should avoid stretches which are flooded, avoid standing near old and big trees, and never take shelter under bridges,” said V Ravichander, an urban expert.

A former top bureaucrat from Bengaluru, who has experience in handling flood situations in the city, said the BBMP has a huge responsibility of ensuring the free flow of water and there is no sewage or garbage blocking the drains.

“Storm water drains have 30 per cent sewage which is preventing the flow of excess rainwater, resulting in flooding,” said a retired bureaucrat, adding that the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) should keep the sewage treatment plants ready, and stop sewage from going into storm water drains.

Special Commissioner for Health and Mahadevapura Zone in-charge Commissioner Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said, ‘’Measures like regular cleaning of storm water drains and checking vulnerable points have been done. The Palike is also undertaking storm water drain encroachment clearance drive, has set up control rooms in each sub-divisions, and pruning trees.”

