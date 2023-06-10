ED files prosecution complaint against ex-BBMP corporator Gowramma

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ED has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court, Bengaluru against the then corporator of Ward No 141, Azad Nagar, BBMP, CG Gowramma, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The court has taken cognisance of the offence of money laundering, stated the ED in an official release on Friday.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by the Lokayukta, City Division, Bengaluru and subsequent chargesheet submitted against Gowramma and her husband Govindaraju under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

“Gowramma in collusion with Govindaraju earned subsequent disproportionate assets of Rs 3.47 crore during 2010 to 2012, which exceeds 62.60 per cent of her legal source of income,” stated the central agency.

An investigation by ED revealed that “Gowramma conspired with her husband with a mala fide intention of accumulating assets of Rs 3.47 crore. The accused and her family members have deposited huge cash in their bank accounts and also have high-value credits in said accounts. They have also purchased immovable properties in cash.

During the investigation, they have failed to provide any documentary evidence or a satisfactory explanation for these cash deposits /high-value credits and sources for purchasing immovable properties in her and their family members’ names. The accused are directly indulged in the generation, acquisition and concealment of proceeds of crime and committed the offence of money laundering under PMLA,” added the ED.

BENGALURU: The ED has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court, Bengaluru against the then corporator of Ward No 141, Azad Nagar, BBMP, CG Gowramma, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The court has taken cognisance of the offence of money laundering, stated the ED in an official release on Friday. The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by the Lokayukta, City Division, Bengaluru and subsequent chargesheet submitted against Gowramma and her husband Govindaraju under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. “Gowramma in collusion with Govindaraju earned subsequent disproportionate assets of Rs 3.47 crore during 2010 to 2012, which exceeds 62.60 per cent of her legal source of income,” stated the central agency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An investigation by ED revealed that “Gowramma conspired with her husband with a mala fide intention of accumulating assets of Rs 3.47 crore. The accused and her family members have deposited huge cash in their bank accounts and also have high-value credits in said accounts. They have also purchased immovable properties in cash. During the investigation, they have failed to provide any documentary evidence or a satisfactory explanation for these cash deposits /high-value credits and sources for purchasing immovable properties in her and their family members’ names. The accused are directly indulged in the generation, acquisition and concealment of proceeds of crime and committed the offence of money laundering under PMLA,” added the ED.