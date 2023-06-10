Home Cities Bengaluru

Honorary doctorates for former ISRO Dr Kasturirangan, Dr Sudarshan

Rajani Panta was awarded gold medals for topping the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Allied Health 
Sciences course.

Published: 10th June 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dr K Kasturirangan

Dr K Kasturirangan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan and Karnataka Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Dr MK Sudarshan will be awarded honorary doctorates during the 25th Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) convocation on Saturday.

Speaking on Friday, RGUHS vice-chancellor Dr MK Ramesh announced that Doctors of Science would be awarded to the two prolific personalities, as well as Dr P Satish Chandra, former head of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). 

Around 49,560 students will graduate on Saturday, with 97 students receiving a total of 108 gold medals.
Interestingly, of the 97 students receiving gold medals, only 12 are men. 

A total of 85 women students will be awarded gold medals for their academic distinction.  This includes two students - Dr K Deepti and Rajani Panta - who have received three gold medals each. 

Rajani Panta was awarded gold medals for topping the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Allied Health 
Sciences course.

Dr K Deepti came first in the three-year Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) course. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale will be attending the convocation on June 10 as the chief guest, alongside Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash R Patil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRODr Kasturiranganhonorary doctorates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp