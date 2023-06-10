Honorary doctorates for former ISRO Dr Kasturirangan, Dr Sudarshan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan and Karnataka Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Dr MK Sudarshan will be awarded honorary doctorates during the 25th Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) convocation on Saturday.

Speaking on Friday, RGUHS vice-chancellor Dr MK Ramesh announced that Doctors of Science would be awarded to the two prolific personalities, as well as Dr P Satish Chandra, former head of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

Around 49,560 students will graduate on Saturday, with 97 students receiving a total of 108 gold medals.

Interestingly, of the 97 students receiving gold medals, only 12 are men.

A total of 85 women students will be awarded gold medals for their academic distinction. This includes two students - Dr K Deepti and Rajani Panta - who have received three gold medals each.

Rajani Panta was awarded gold medals for topping the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Allied Health

Sciences course.

Dr K Deepti came first in the three-year Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) course. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale will be attending the convocation on June 10 as the chief guest, alongside Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash R Patil.

