Jest for laughs   

BENGALURU: Elena Gabrielle started writing solo cabaret shows when she was only 19 years old. Growing up as a theatre kid, she developed a taste for musical theatre in her youth. “I love singing and acting, but after completing my studies at university, I found that I actually prefer to write my material. This led me to write solo cabaret shows. I had always wanted to try standup but was too scared, with cabaret you can hide behind characters or costumes, but with standup, it’s 100 per cent you. But now I love it,” says the 34-year-old comedian mentioning that she also incorporates music in her act and is a fan of the US-based musical comedian Bo Burnham.

Coming to Bengaluru on June 22 at Just BLR Comedy Club on Brigade Road with her show Addickted, Gabrielle confesses she decided to tour India because of some persistent fans. “I have been getting so many messages to come to India for years, so I finally decided to and it’s been successful so far. I’ve even started to learn Hindi! This will be my first time in Bengaluru, I’m excited about it.

The Indian comedy scene is amazing, the talent is out of this world, and the people and audiences are so nice. I’m always surprised to meet so many amazing comedians (who I don’t know are famous) and then I look them up online and go ‘OMG these people are famous!’,” says Gabriella, who has visited India before.

Due to having toured numerous countries in her career, she has witnessed the subjective nature of comedy. “I’ve toured over 65 countries, and one of the fascinating things about my job I find is what different countries laugh at.

Sometimes I perform in places where their English isn’t as strong, so there is a moment of translation or perhaps the subtle language might go over their heads, but for the most part, I think streaming services and YouTube have really opened the world up to standup,” shares the Australia-born Berlin-based comedian, who holds a Guinness World Record for producing and performing in Burleskathon, 24 hours of continuous Burlesque.

In her act, Gabrielle doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. “I do say what’s on my mind particularly when it comes to comedy. I talk a lot about dating as a single woman, and it’s so interesting, the things I think are normal to talk about out loud are quite taboo in some places. It’s something that I love because sometimes these things need to be talked about more openly,” she concludes, adding that a recent comedy special she really enjoyed was Landing by Vir Das, which she felt was ‘poetic comedy genius’.

