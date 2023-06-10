Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Health Minister to review projects approved under public-private partnership model  

Gundu Rao says, government should be more accountable for all hospital premises, doctors, nurses 

Published: 10th June 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike the previous BJP government, the new health minister does not favour the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the health sector. He plans to review all projects approved so far and decide which should continue under the PPP model.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that none of the district hospitals or PHCs should be put under the model. Instead, the government should be more accountable for all hospital premises, doctors, nurses, and also for strengthening them.

The PPP model was largely promoted at the state and national level by the BJP government and 11 districts were identified in Karnataka, where medical colleges will be set up along with district hospitals. The districts included Tumakuru, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Kolar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Vijayapura, Vijayanagara and Ramanagaram.

Dr Sujatha Rathod, director, medical education department, explained, “The entire planning and discussion is at an early stage, except one model being introduced at a district hospital in Davanagere, which is expected to be up and running by 2024-25.”

Rao told TNIE that he will not dismiss all the projects completely, but will review them in detail and then decide which ones should continue under the PPP model.

The previous government had planned to allot land to private firms under the PPP model. They would invest funds for college building, infrastructure, teaching and non-teaching staff. Further, the government would hand over the district hospital to firms for clinical practice.

Dr Rathod explained that the conceptualisation of the PPP model in all these districts had been done for over eight months now. The cost of treatment would depend on the patient; Those Below Poverty Line would be given free treatment, while others charged accordingly. A district hospital, hence, would no longer function as an entity providing free treatment to all.

Health experts criticised the move, saying it will be unsuccessful and the citizens might end up facing the brunt of it. They appreciated the new government’s efforts to upgrade and invest in taluk hospitals and community health centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Gundu Rao Karnataka Health Minister
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp