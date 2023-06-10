Lost and found 

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I think the full weight of surviving Cardi-V is hitting us now. I know that many people may scoff at the idea and claim that ‘no one even remembers,’ but I think we are in denial. As the human race, we have shown our mettle over numerous crises, biological, natural and manmade disasters. But nothing has warped our minds as much as the aftermath of Cardi-V.

The end of the last millennium has spawned a certain sense of entitlement and an apathetic demeanour in us. Unknowingly, we have allowed the ‘poor cousin’ of artificial intelligence rule our lives to the extent where we need ‘Google’, ‘Alexa’, or ‘Siri’ to give us our answers. We have slowly morphed into an indolent species used to getting our way. So when the impact of this hit us in the most damaging way…taking away the choice of being social beings by isolating us, we were at a loss to comprehend as to how to respond/react to these altered circumstances.

Most of us thought it will blow away and our infinite faith in science gave us a Machiavellian attitude. And then…the bodies started piling up and our privilege was nothing in front of its onslaught. We were all vulnerable, and the isolation slowly became almost fanatical in its implementation. We had truly stepped into the twilight zone.

We handled the lockdown pretty well initially with most of us become amateur ‘master chefs’, taking to yoga and meditation with a vengeance or becoming the local doomsday pundits relaying every bit of information (true or false) we got. Now, we have self-proclaimed that the nasty virus has gone, and we have turned to partying hard, travelling hard, and doing everything over the top. Like lost souls we furiously dig up the sand in the desert looking for water. I know that I am parched and lost. I like my own company more and I often find people behaving oddly. I find it tiresome to maintain relationships that give me nothing in return.

I found that certain je-ne-sais-quoi that makes my heart beat faster in the darkened cool interiors of Chowdiah Hall when I witnessed Shabana Azmi and Kawaljit Singh read aloud the dramatised version of Shaukat and Kaifi Azmi’s love story. The superb singer and the music ensemble would sing some of Kaifiji’s poems converted into lilting songs. I found myself floating, with tears flowing down my cheeks, listening, imbibing and soaking up the perfectness of it all. I am an artiste, and I am lost without the ability to perform, sing and dance...

I loved the evening. A couple of my artiste friends like Madhu Natraj were with me. How I have missed this. In Mumbai, I refused a big-ticket offer to act in a movie. I am not a big fan of acting in movies…the apathy, the long hours. The fat pay-cheque allowed me the freedom to indulge in other passions like theatre, but now, I don’t want to do this anymore!

One cannot say ‘no’ to friends, so I tootled off to the ITC Gardenia to dine on typical auld Delhi fare aptly titled The Delnavi Trail serving succulent kebabs, biryanis and chaats that keeps Delhi on the food map. What was most appealing was the seamless banter and laughter shared with friends Perhaps I am found…

