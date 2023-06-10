Mentally ill woman kills one-year-old daughter, attempts suicide in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A ‘mentally ill’ woman killed her one-year-old daughter and attempted suicide in Madhugiri town on Friday evening. Shwetha (28) cut the wrists of Krithisha with a blade around 4 pm and the latter bled profusely and turned unconscious.

Later, the accused slit the baby’s throat and tried to end her life at her house behind Tippapura Choultry near Doomlite Circle. Neighbours rushed and shifted both of them to a nearby hospital where the child was declared brought dead.

The accused was shifted to district general hospital. Her husband Sivananda does menial jobs at shops. The incident occurred when he was at work. The accused, it is said, was under treatment for her mental illness. Madhugiri DySP Venkatesh Naidu told The New Indian Express that the police will probe the case thoroughly.

