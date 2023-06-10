NEP decision after getting inputs from all stakeholders: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said on Friday that a decision would be taken on the National Education Policy (NEP) after considering inputs from all stakeholders.

The minister said that there were many opinions for and against NEP. He also highlighted the statement given by the education adviser to the government Dr MR Doreswamy, who appealed to the government not to repeal NEP as it has good initiatives and focused on skill development.

“We will definitely take into consideration all opinions while taking the decision. The decision on its implementation will be taken by the chief minister and deputy chief minister,” he said after a review meeting with vice-chancellors of universities across the state.

The vice-chancellors seized the opportunity to voice out their problems under the last government, including the implementation of the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS). Sudhakar said their problems like staff recruitment, distribution of marks cards and scholarship dissemination are also being considered.

Regarding UUCMS, he said that the vice-chancellors urged that the process of using the portal be made easier as there are several glitches.

