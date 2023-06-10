Home Cities Bengaluru

NEP decision after getting inputs from all stakeholders: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

Regarding UUCMS, he said that the vice-chancellors urged that the process of using the portal be made easier as there are several glitches. 

Published: 10th June 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

For representational purpose (Photo | Express illustration))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said on Friday that a decision would be taken on the National Education Policy (NEP) after considering inputs from all stakeholders.

The minister said that there were many opinions for and against NEP. He also highlighted the statement given by the education adviser to the government Dr MR Doreswamy, who appealed to the government not to repeal NEP as it has good initiatives and focused on skill development. 

“We will definitely take into consideration all opinions while taking the decision. The decision on its implementation will be taken by the chief minister and deputy chief minister,” he said after a review meeting with vice-chancellors of universities across the state.

The vice-chancellors seized the opportunity to voice out their problems under the last government, including the implementation of the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS). Sudhakar said their problems like staff recruitment, distribution of marks cards and scholarship dissemination are also being considered.

Regarding UUCMS, he said that the vice-chancellors urged that the process of using the portal be made easier as there are several glitches. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Higher Education MinisterNEP Dr MC Sudhakar
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp