This pub is no music to residents’ ears 

The police are yet to take action to ensure peace in the locality.

Published: 10th June 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:50 AM

By Lisha C Jain
BENGALURU: Residents of JP Nagar, I Phase, have complained about a pub in their locality for violating noise norms. They raised concerns over the loud music and nuisance created by those going to the pub. Krishna Kumar, a resident of the locality, said, “When we contacted the pub management, they stated that if we can bear the noise of Metro construction work, we should also endure this. We have police permission to play music till midnight.” 

Despite several complaints, the problem has not been solved. The police are yet to take action to ensure peace in the locality.

“Students in the locality could not study properly for their SSLC and PU exams because of the loud music at night,” said another resident.

The pub manager told TNIE, “We have reduced the volume levels, removed three loudspeakers and are just operating three loudspeakers at 30% capacity. 

We have cancelled our live shows and the DJ plays music only till 10.30 pm. I have given my contact number to residents if they face trouble again.”

P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said, “Noise pollution drive will be conducted every month to check the decibel levels of these places to ensure they are low. A test was conducted last Friday, no such violations were reported.”

JP Nagar police inspector said, “We received two to three complaints during SSLC and PU exams. But when we visited the pub, we could not detect any due to vehicular traffic in the area. Another test will be conducted soon. If there is any violation, action will be initiated.”

Decibel levels:
Industrial areas- 75 dB in day and 70 dB in night
Resident areas- 55 dB in day and 45 dB in night 

