Will fill 58,000 teacher posts in Karnataka soon: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While schools officially reopened in Karnataka on May 29, several government schools are still facing a shortage of teachers. Currently, the schools have vacancies for 58,000 teachers in primary, secondary and PU colleges. Secondary and Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that appropriate steps will be taken to fill the gap in schools while keeping quick timelines in mind.

While speaking to TNIE he said, “We are just waiting for legal clearance from the court... all paperwork has been done from the department’s side and we will complete the placement process as soon as we get a nod from the High Court.”

Earlier, married women had submitted their father’s income certificates and were not considered in the list as the rule said that only the husband’s income certificate is allowed. After the High Court intervened, the BJP government then had completed the recruitment of 13,351 of the 15,000 vacancies. After that, some candidates again approached the court.

Bangarappa said that the department is also clearing the recruitment of 8,500 temporary teachers. He, however, stressed the point that “temporary teachers will not help solve the issue.” He highlighted that gradually more teachers need to be recruited permanently and the government aims to address the issue on priority.

He also questioned the BJP’s in approving transfers of teachers. Bangarappa said, “Some 87,000 teachers have applied for transfers and only 20,000 are eligible... why did the BJP government not clear it when in power? Schools were ready to begin by the end of May, they could have done it in March.” The Minister said that the current government has approved transfers and will push for implementation as soon as possible.

BENGALURU: While schools officially reopened in Karnataka on May 29, several government schools are still facing a shortage of teachers. Currently, the schools have vacancies for 58,000 teachers in primary, secondary and PU colleges. Secondary and Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that appropriate steps will be taken to fill the gap in schools while keeping quick timelines in mind. While speaking to TNIE he said, “We are just waiting for legal clearance from the court... all paperwork has been done from the department’s side and we will complete the placement process as soon as we get a nod from the High Court.” Earlier, married women had submitted their father’s income certificates and were not considered in the list as the rule said that only the husband’s income certificate is allowed. After the High Court intervened, the BJP government then had completed the recruitment of 13,351 of the 15,000 vacancies. After that, some candidates again approached the court. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bangarappa said that the department is also clearing the recruitment of 8,500 temporary teachers. He, however, stressed the point that “temporary teachers will not help solve the issue.” He highlighted that gradually more teachers need to be recruited permanently and the government aims to address the issue on priority. He also questioned the BJP’s in approving transfers of teachers. Bangarappa said, “Some 87,000 teachers have applied for transfers and only 20,000 are eligible... why did the BJP government not clear it when in power? Schools were ready to begin by the end of May, they could have done it in March.” The Minister said that the current government has approved transfers and will push for implementation as soon as possible.