Hotel staffers threaten family for serving food to poor in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man, who is the vice president of an MNC, along with his octogenarian father and 17-year-old minor son are reportedly being threatened by the owner and staff of a newly opened hotel on Sarjapura Road. “Dhyan Foundation has been serving free food to over 100 underprivileged people in a slum next to the Wipro office on Sarjapura Road every Saturday since four years,’’ said Gaurav Gupta, the complainant residing in Salarpuria Senorita Apartment on Sarjapura Road.

In April, the hotel staff threatened the family against distributing food and shifting their vehicle from the area as it allegedly affected their business. In May, the hotel management physically assaulted his father, abused his son and intimidated the family while they were serving food. On informing the Bellandur police, two officers arrived at the scene and issued a warning against the management by registering an NCR. The incident happened again on Saturday and the hotel owner was warned.

“Gupta’s family had approached us last month and an NCR had been registered. However, the problem arose on saturday. Both parties were summoned to the police station. The hotel owner has been warned of stringent actions if he creates an issue, as he does not have any authority to stop any act of social service. The hotel owner wants the family to serve food 20 meters away from the hotel’s premises as it is affecting their business. This issue has to be sorted among themselves,” said an officer attached to Bellandur police station.

