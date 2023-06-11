Ramji Nagar gang targets three cars in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the notorious Ramji Nagar gang took away valuables, including laptops, after breaking open the windshields of three cars at Jayanagar 4th Block on Tuesday. Between 8 pm and 9 pm, the gang targeted three cars in the locality.

Owners of the three cars filed separate complaints with the Jayanagar police on Wednesday.

One of the complainants, RS Girish, a sales manager with an insurance company, had opted for the valet service of a club to park his Baleno car.

After returning from the club, he found his car damaged and a laptop worth Rs 50,000 and an Apple Macbook Pro worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen. “The club management must take responsibility as one of their employees parked my car in an unsafe place. But they refused to compensate for my losses,” said Girish, a resident of Wilson Garden.

Ankit Ruparel, a marketing manager, had parked his Tata Punch SUV near “Desi Masala” to have dinner with his friends. “Two Apple Macbook Air and one Apple Macbook Pro were stolen from my car. Using the Find My feature in one of the Macbooks, I tracked the location of the accused till Salem in Tamil Nadu,” Ruparel, a resident of Panduranga Nagar off BG Road, said.

Chethan Vishwanath, who had parked his Ford EcoSport near “Chaayos Cafe”, said a Dell Latitude laptop was stolen from his SUV. “It was raining when the accused damaged my car and took away the laptop. We were unable to hear any sound because of the rain. During the inspection, the police found a piece of the safety hammer,” he added.

“We suspect the accused to be members of the Ramji Nagar gang from Tamil Nadu, who target a single city, commit multiple thefts and move to other cities. The CCTV footage revealed that the accused were on a white and blue Dio and were aged between 20 and 23,” said a police officer.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are on.

