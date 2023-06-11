‘Unlike before, 95 per cent of textbooks distributed across Karnataka on time’

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time in several years, all textbooks were distributed on time this academic year. State syllabus schools, particularly private unaided schools, had complained of lack of textbooks being issued to them.

Last year, only around 80 per cent of all textbooks were issued to schools by September, four months into the academic year. However, this year, tides seem to have changed. “Around 95 per cent of textbooks have been distributed. This also includes the controversial Kannada and Social Science textbooks which had been revised last year,” D Shashikumar, general secretary of the Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS) told The New Sunday Express.

KAMS had been a major voice in appealing for textbooks. He added that previously the schools would have needed to visit Block Education Offices (BEOs) several times to get their textbooks. Meanwhile, Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) Managing Director Veeranna S Jatti said to TNIE that all textbooks had been distributed prior to the start of the academic year. Government schools also saw all textbooks being distributed on the first day of school.

Earlier, the distribution of textbooks had faced shortages owing to several issues, which include delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as paper shortage due to the Ukraine conflict.

