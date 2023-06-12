CM Siddaramaiah to hold meeting on June 12 about water contamination deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a review meeting on Monday with deputy commissioners of eight districts, where deaths have occurred due to water contamination. The chief minister will also review the situation of drinking water and the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Over the last year, several deaths have been reported and hundreds of people have been hospitalised across the state, especially in districts like Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi, Koppal and Vijayanagar. Last week, three people, including a 10-month-old infant at Koppal, died and around 40 were hospitalised.

The review meeting will be held at chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Revenue department officials will attend the meeting to explain factors contributing to the contamination of drinking water, resulting in deaths and hospitalisation. The deputy commissioners will attend the meeting through video conferencing.

Explaining factors behind water contamination, an official said, “Sometimes, industrial effluents and chemical solutions enter drinking water pipelines, causing health issues.” In some cases, villagers themselves open water pipes, leading to contamination. “But officials are equally responsible. If officials had taken action or rectified it, contamination could have been averted,” said sources.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge recently held a meeting with chief executive officers of various districts and discussed drinking water issues. Kharge told TNIE that with the onset of monsoon and fresh water flowing into the system, there could be a rise in contamination cases. “There will be a review of drinking water issues, including contamination, and also Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said, adding that precautionary measures will also be discussed. The chief minister will also hold a meeting on strengthening and reopening of Indira Canteens on Monday.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a review meeting on Monday with deputy commissioners of eight districts, where deaths have occurred due to water contamination. The chief minister will also review the situation of drinking water and the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. Over the last year, several deaths have been reported and hundreds of people have been hospitalised across the state, especially in districts like Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi, Koppal and Vijayanagar. Last week, three people, including a 10-month-old infant at Koppal, died and around 40 were hospitalised. The review meeting will be held at chief minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Revenue department officials will attend the meeting to explain factors contributing to the contamination of drinking water, resulting in deaths and hospitalisation. The deputy commissioners will attend the meeting through video conferencing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Explaining factors behind water contamination, an official said, “Sometimes, industrial effluents and chemical solutions enter drinking water pipelines, causing health issues.” In some cases, villagers themselves open water pipes, leading to contamination. “But officials are equally responsible. If officials had taken action or rectified it, contamination could have been averted,” said sources. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge recently held a meeting with chief executive officers of various districts and discussed drinking water issues. Kharge told TNIE that with the onset of monsoon and fresh water flowing into the system, there could be a rise in contamination cases. “There will be a review of drinking water issues, including contamination, and also Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said, adding that precautionary measures will also be discussed. The chief minister will also hold a meeting on strengthening and reopening of Indira Canteens on Monday.