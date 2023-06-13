3,600 trees axed in two years for Namma Metro

Mohammed Yacoob By

BENGALURU: In a startling revelation, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) report has highlighted that a whopping 3,600 trees were axed for Namma Metro projects between 2021 to 2023.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forest office, BBMP, 3,626 trees were felled for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Phase-2, Phase-2A and Phase-2B projects. According to an official from the BBMP forest department, the requisition had come from BMRCL and some trees were brought under the category of retention and translocation as well, after placing the requisition before the tree committee.

“From 2021 to 2022, 72 trees were retained and a whopping 856 trees were translocated to different parts of the city and on the outskirts, and 2,461 trees were felled for BMRCL’s Phase-2 and Phase 2A projects. Similarly, from 2022 to January 2023, for Phase 2A and Phase 2B, 36 trees were retained, 107 translocated and 1,165 were felled,” said an official from BBMP’s forest department.

BMRCL’s Social and Environmental Unit General Manager Divya Hosur said it has so far translocated 1,193 trees successfully. “We follow the translocation guidelines given by Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK). Trained people in translocation are given the task and the trees are translocated within a 5-km radius only. We have translocated trees in Baghmane Tech Park, Kadugodi and other places,” she said.

While the government says it has done the work by following all the rules diligently, environmental activists lashed out at the BBMP for approving tree felling and also BMRCL engineers for their designs.

“The engineers deliberately marked more space on the Metro routes. Due to their markings, many trees, aged 200 plus years, were felled. Had the engineers done proper markings and designs, we could have saved another 30 per cent of trees from felling,” said Dr Yellappa Reddy, environmentalist.

