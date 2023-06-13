Home Cities Bengaluru

3,600 trees axed in two years for Namma Metro

BMRCL’s Social and Environmental Unit General Manager Divya Hosur said it has so far translocated 1,193 trees successfully.

Published: 13th June 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a startling revelation, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) report has highlighted that a whopping 3,600 trees were axed for Namma Metro projects between 2021 to 2023.
According to the Deputy Conservator of Forest office, BBMP, 3,626 trees were felled for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Phase-2, Phase-2A and Phase-2B projects. According to an official from the BBMP forest department, the requisition had come from BMRCL and some trees were brought under the category of retention and translocation as well, after placing the requisition before the tree committee. 

“From 2021 to 2022, 72 trees were retained and a whopping 856 trees were translocated to different parts of the city and on the outskirts, and 2,461 trees were felled for BMRCL’s Phase-2 and Phase 2A projects. Similarly, from 2022 to January 2023, for Phase 2A and Phase 2B, 36 trees were retained, 107 translocated and 1,165 were felled,” said an official from BBMP’s forest department.

BMRCL’s Social and Environmental Unit General Manager Divya Hosur said it has so far translocated 1,193 trees successfully. “We follow the translocation guidelines given by Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK). Trained people in translocation are given the task and the trees are translocated within a 5-km radius only. We have translocated trees in Baghmane Tech Park, Kadugodi and other places,” she said.

While the government says it has done the work by following all the rules diligently, environmental activists lashed out at the BBMP for approving tree felling and also BMRCL engineers for their designs.
“The engineers deliberately marked more space on the Metro routes. Due to their markings, many trees, aged 200 plus years, were felled. Had the engineers done proper markings and designs, we could have saved another 30 per cent of trees from felling,” said Dr Yellappa Reddy, environmentalist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMPNamma Metro bmrcl
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp