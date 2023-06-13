Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto driver held in Bengaluru for murdering man who refused to pay up Rs 3,000 

The quarrel escalated, and Ashwath assaulted both the brothers, punching them in the face and upper body.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The refusal to cough up Rs 3,000 for a 7-km ride in an autorickshaw from Majestic to Yeshwanthapur railway station cost a man his life, after he was reportedly beaten to death by the autorickshaw driver. Subramanyanagar police have arrested the 28-year-old accused, who is a habitual offender. The victim has been identified as Amod Karado (28), a native of Odisha, who was allegedly attacked by Ashwath. The incident occurred on Sunday midnight, when Amod and his younger brother, Ayub, who work as construction workers, were returning after visiting relatives at Chandapura.

They came to Majestic around 11 pm and hired an autorickshaw to Yeshwanthapur railway station to get home. The accused initially asked them to pay Rs 100, which they agreed. “The brothers boarded the auto. The driver spoke to them and found they were not from Karnataka. He suddenly demanded Rs 3,000. However, they refused to pay it,” said an officer.

The quarrel escalated, and Ashwath assaulted both the brothers, punching them in the face and upper body. Intimidated, both asked the driver to stop and agreed to pay Rs 3,000. “After the accused stopped, both of them got out and ran towards the Orion Mall turn next to the Metro Cash and Carry. Unable to run further, Amod screamed for help and collapsed. He was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead,” the officer added.

