Bangalore University 1st in state to get A++ NAAC rating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bangalore University has become the first state university to achieve a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade of A++.

BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M on Monday announced that the university received the grade in the fourth cycle. 

“The university has achieved academic excellence through various initiatives related to academics and infrastructure consistently in the past five years. It was accredited with A grade from NAAC in the past two cycles with 3.16 CGPA. The BU has upgraded its performance in multi-fold to achieve this status,” Dr Jayakar said. The university now stands at a CGPA of 3.75 with an A++ grade. 

Dr Jayakar said following the achievement, the university will also strive for autonomous status and put more importance on the internationalisation of higher education. “With this award, the university hopes to march ahead with further excellence in academics and achieve global competency,” he said.

During a visit from May 17 to 19, the NAAC peer review team assessed the university under seven criteria - curricular aspects, teaching, learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance leadership and management, institutional values and best practices.

