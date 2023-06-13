Bengaluru police act against man who manhandled Dutch vlogger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the video of a Dutch vlogger being manhandled by a vendor in Sunday Bazaar going viral on social media, the Cottonpet police traced the accused and initiated legal action against him.

Pedro Mota, a Dutch vlogger, had posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he was recording a video of the Sunday Market, also called ‘Chor Bazaar’, in Sultanpet. A vendor, who takes objection to the filming, is seen manhandling the vlogger, who manages to escape from him.

A video grab from social media shows Nawab

confronting Pedro Mota | Twitter

The video was posted on social media and netizens demanded action against the person for attacking a foreigner. Taking note of this, the Cottonpet police acted swiftly, identifying and tracing the accused, Nawab (58), a resident of Old Guddadahalli.

“An auto driver, Nawab also sells used clothes in the Sunday Bazaar. The incident took place about two months ago when Pedro Mota was shooting a video. Nawab thought that the video may spoil his business and the police may get to know that he was selling old clothes, and hence tried to stop the vlogger and manhandled him,” the police said.

Nawab has been booked under Section 92 of the Karnataka Police Act, which deals with street offences and nuisance. Stating that the person involved in the case was traced and appropriate action has been initiated, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda warned that there is no scope for such highhandedness against anybody in Bengaluru.



