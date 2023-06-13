In fit of rage, auto driver smashes car windscreen in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case of road rage took a violent turn near Kuvempu Circle under Jalahalli police station limits after an autorickshaw driver damaged the car of a 38-year-old businesswoman from Malleswaram by smashing the rear windscreen with a stone.

The incident occurred when the woman — Deepa Patil — was going to Devanahalli for her office work along with a family member and the car driver. The auto driver, trying to jump a signal, brushed the victim’s car. Claiming the victim responsible for the incident, he demanded money from her. When she tried to explain that it was his mistake, the accused took a stone which was on the road and smashed the car glass. One family member sitting in the rear seat of the car sustained injuries. The police are on the lookout for the auto driver. The Jalahalli police have registered a case.

According to the complaint filed by Deepa, the incident occurred on Saturday between 7.40 am and 8.10 am on MES Road. The woman’s SUV stopped at the traffic signal and the accused, who came from the left, brushed the left front side of the car.

“The driver demanded Rs 5,000 claiming that it was the mistake of my car driver. During the argument, he took a stone and smashed the rear windscreen. My brother sustained injuries because of it. We immediately drove to Jalahalli police station. The police after inspecting the spot have told us that the CCTV cameras at the junction were defunct and they are unable to get any footage. The repair cost is around Rs 20,000,” Deepa told TNIE.

Confirming the incident, the Jalahalli police said that efforts are on to arrest the auto driver. “According to the complainant, the driver must be aged around 30 and was abusing her in Kannada. There are other CCTV cameras which are being checked to get clues,” the police added.

BENGALURU: A case of road rage took a violent turn near Kuvempu Circle under Jalahalli police station limits after an autorickshaw driver damaged the car of a 38-year-old businesswoman from Malleswaram by smashing the rear windscreen with a stone. The incident occurred when the woman — Deepa Patil — was going to Devanahalli for her office work along with a family member and the car driver. The auto driver, trying to jump a signal, brushed the victim’s car. Claiming the victim responsible for the incident, he demanded money from her. When she tried to explain that it was his mistake, the accused took a stone which was on the road and smashed the car glass. One family member sitting in the rear seat of the car sustained injuries. The police are on the lookout for the auto driver. The Jalahalli police have registered a case. According to the complaint filed by Deepa, the incident occurred on Saturday between 7.40 am and 8.10 am on MES Road. The woman’s SUV stopped at the traffic signal and the accused, who came from the left, brushed the left front side of the car.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The driver demanded Rs 5,000 claiming that it was the mistake of my car driver. During the argument, he took a stone and smashed the rear windscreen. My brother sustained injuries because of it. We immediately drove to Jalahalli police station. The police after inspecting the spot have told us that the CCTV cameras at the junction were defunct and they are unable to get any footage. The repair cost is around Rs 20,000,” Deepa told TNIE. Confirming the incident, the Jalahalli police said that efforts are on to arrest the auto driver. “According to the complainant, the driver must be aged around 30 and was abusing her in Kannada. There are other CCTV cameras which are being checked to get clues,” the police added.