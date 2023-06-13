Increase fleet for success of ‘Shakti’ in Karnataka, says bus commuters

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the launch of Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses in Karnataka, regular commuters have demanded that the bus fleet of KSRTC and BMTC should be increased immediately to make the scheme a success.

The government decision to procure 1,894 buses for all bus corporations -- KSRTC, BMTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC -- isn’t enough as the ridership is expected to multiply several fold because of the scheme, they felt. “Bengaluru, which has a population of 1.3 crore, will alone require 14,000-16,000 buses against the existing fleet of approximately 6,000 buses currently,” said Shaheen Shasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a bus commuters’ rights forum.

“We do not have a whole Karnataka understanding of travel issues and needs. From a Bengaluru point of view again, it will be difficult to say how much additional capacity will be needed to meet the immediate surge in ridership” Shasa said and added, “But, we know that for overall mobility needs and gaps in Bengaluru currently, we need much more buses than what the government has planned to procure.”

Buses saw an increase in women ridership on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

She said bus procurement cannot be done in one go and will have to be done in stages. Shasa suggested that BMTC put the currently unused 1,000 buses into service and procure 1,000 buses more at the earliest. These additional fleet should be used to increase the frequency and add new routes where needed. These can provide a much-needed increase in coverage and frequency.

Malathi, a BMTC bus commuter, said every day, they find it difficult to travel, especially during peak hours. “Buses are so crowded that many are discouraged from using public transport. If there are more buses during peak hours, it will help reduce people’s dependence on costly cabs and autos.”

5.71 lakh women used free service

As many as 5.71 lakh women availed the free travel scheme in all four bus corporations from 1 pm till midnight on June 11. The total ticket value of the women passengers was Rs 1.4 crore. Among the four bus corporations, BMTC recorded the highest ridership with 2.01 lakh followed by KSRTC with 1.93 lakh, NWKRTC with 1.22 lakh and KKRTC with 53,623.

Of the total ticket value of Rs 1.4 crore, the cost for KSRTC was the highest at Rs 58.16 lakh, followed by NWKRTC with Rs 36.17 lakh, BMTC Rs 26.19 lakh and KKRTC 19.7 lakh. Also, women who were asked to produce original ID proof or through DigiLocker to avail the free travel, can now show photocopies and avail the scheme from Monday.

BENGALURU: A day after the launch of Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses in Karnataka, regular commuters have demanded that the bus fleet of KSRTC and BMTC should be increased immediately to make the scheme a success. The government decision to procure 1,894 buses for all bus corporations -- KSRTC, BMTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC -- isn’t enough as the ridership is expected to multiply several fold because of the scheme, they felt. “Bengaluru, which has a population of 1.3 crore, will alone require 14,000-16,000 buses against the existing fleet of approximately 6,000 buses currently,” said Shaheen Shasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a bus commuters’ rights forum. “We do not have a whole Karnataka understanding of travel issues and needs. From a Bengaluru point of view again, it will be difficult to say how much additional capacity will be needed to meet the immediate surge in ridership” Shasa said and added, “But, we know that for overall mobility needs and gaps in Bengaluru currently, we need much more buses than what the government has planned to procure.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Buses saw an increase in women ridership on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa She said bus procurement cannot be done in one go and will have to be done in stages. Shasa suggested that BMTC put the currently unused 1,000 buses into service and procure 1,000 buses more at the earliest. These additional fleet should be used to increase the frequency and add new routes where needed. These can provide a much-needed increase in coverage and frequency. Malathi, a BMTC bus commuter, said every day, they find it difficult to travel, especially during peak hours. “Buses are so crowded that many are discouraged from using public transport. If there are more buses during peak hours, it will help reduce people’s dependence on costly cabs and autos.” 5.71 lakh women used free service As many as 5.71 lakh women availed the free travel scheme in all four bus corporations from 1 pm till midnight on June 11. The total ticket value of the women passengers was Rs 1.4 crore. Among the four bus corporations, BMTC recorded the highest ridership with 2.01 lakh followed by KSRTC with 1.93 lakh, NWKRTC with 1.22 lakh and KKRTC with 53,623. Of the total ticket value of Rs 1.4 crore, the cost for KSRTC was the highest at Rs 58.16 lakh, followed by NWKRTC with Rs 36.17 lakh, BMTC Rs 26.19 lakh and KKRTC 19.7 lakh. Also, women who were asked to produce original ID proof or through DigiLocker to avail the free travel, can now show photocopies and avail the scheme from Monday.