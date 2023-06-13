Man, fiancee bathing together die after inhaling toxic gas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bodies of a 30-year-old man and a woman, suspected to be his fiancee, were found inside the bathroom at the man’s rented accommodation at Tarabanahalli in Chikkajala police station limits on Monday. The police suspect that they might have died after inhaling carbon monoxide from the gas geyser in the bathroom.

The two were working at a reputed resort and spa near Nandi Hills. It is said that the two were to get married in a few days.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar from Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district and Sudharani, 22, from Gokak taluk in Belagavi. The jurisdictional Chikkajala police have registered a case of unnatural death. The police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“Sudharani came to Chandrashekar’s house in Tarabanahalli on Saturday evening. In the night, the duo are suspected to have gone to the bathroom to take a shower together. When their bodies were found, they were lying naked in the bathroom. They had switched on the gas geyser. While taking the shower, they had closed the bathroom window and the door. As there was no ventilation, the duo must have died inhaling the toxic carbon monoxide from the gas geyser,” said a police officer.

On Sunday morning, the house owner got suspicious after seeing the doors and windows closed as Chandrasekhar would be usually seen at home on Sunday mornings. When the house owner broke open the door, the two were found lying on the floor dead.

In January last year, 35-year-old Mangala and her seven-year-old daughter N Gowthami were found dead in the bathroom of their house in Ganapathinagar near Chikkabanavara after inhaling carbon monoxide from the gas geyser.

