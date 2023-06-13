New beginnings on world gin day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a quiet storm brewing in the mixology world and the base tastes of gin. Following World Gin Day on June 10, it is pertinent to acknowledge that the liqueur’s importance or usability has increased multi-fold in the past few years.

“People are increasingly preferring gin as their liquor for many reasons, including health benefits and also because it can be in a variety of drinks. It is additionally low on calories and sugar and hence it is viewed as a ‘healthier option’ when stepping out for a drink or two. Thanks to the increased demand, bar menus now feature local craft gins. The main ingredient in the gin-making process is juniper. But India has a wealth of herbs from coriander, clove, lemons and many more that are used in gins. It is this unique balance of ingredients that has made Indian gins interesting and popular recently,” shares Himanshu Bisht, bar operations at Daysie: All Day Casual Bar.

Kunal Patel, managing director at Monika Alcobev Limited believes the rising popularity of gin is due to its versatility. “Mixologists are pushing the boundaries with gin, infusing unique flavours and experimenting with botanical blends. While different spirits and liqueurs still have their dedicated fans, gin is gaining widespread acceptance and becoming popular,” he says.

Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30 Best Bars India believes that Bengaluru, in particular, is hopping onto this gin trend. “This city, known for its vibrant nightlife and emerging cocktail culture, has seen a growing interest in gin-based drinks. Infusions of gin with indigenous botanicals, fruits, herbs, and spices are being done to celebrate the city’s local culture.

Spins on the classic Gin and Tonic are being done by exploring different tonics, garnishes, and flavoured gins, resulting in refreshing and distinctive variations. Usually, a secret offering, some bars in Bengaluru age gin cocktails like the Negroni in barrels akin to whiskey or terracotta vessels, to impart complex flavours, adding depth and character to the cocktail,” he says, adding that some of the places in the city where one can find the modern innovations with gin are Copitas, 7 Rivers Brewing Company and Raahi, among others.

With all these innovations, many believe gin is here in the city to stay. One of them is Justin Dias, head mixologist at RCB Bar & Café. “It’s versatile base spirit that lends itself beautifully to many different cocktail creations, while also serving as an approachable choice for those venturing into the world of spirits for the first time. Hence, it’s no surprise that gin-based cocktails such as the Negroni and Martini are among the world’s top 10 classic cocktails,” he says.

While the liqueur’s popularity is peaking, experts believe it is not replacing others. “Gin is not replacing other liqueurs. Instead, it’s carving out its own niche, offering a refreshing and botanical-forward experience that captivates cocktail enthusiasts,” concludes Vinay Chandrashekhar, partner at Long Boat

Brewing Co.

BENGALURU: There is a quiet storm brewing in the mixology world and the base tastes of gin. Following World Gin Day on June 10, it is pertinent to acknowledge that the liqueur’s importance or usability has increased multi-fold in the past few years. “People are increasingly preferring gin as their liquor for many reasons, including health benefits and also because it can be in a variety of drinks. It is additionally low on calories and sugar and hence it is viewed as a ‘healthier option’ when stepping out for a drink or two. Thanks to the increased demand, bar menus now feature local craft gins. The main ingredient in the gin-making process is juniper. But India has a wealth of herbs from coriander, clove, lemons and many more that are used in gins. It is this unique balance of ingredients that has made Indian gins interesting and popular recently,” shares Himanshu Bisht, bar operations at Daysie: All Day Casual Bar. Kunal Patel, managing director at Monika Alcobev Limited believes the rising popularity of gin is due to its versatility. “Mixologists are pushing the boundaries with gin, infusing unique flavours and experimenting with botanical blends. While different spirits and liqueurs still have their dedicated fans, gin is gaining widespread acceptance and becoming popular,” he says. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30 Best Bars India believes that Bengaluru, in particular, is hopping onto this gin trend. “This city, known for its vibrant nightlife and emerging cocktail culture, has seen a growing interest in gin-based drinks. Infusions of gin with indigenous botanicals, fruits, herbs, and spices are being done to celebrate the city’s local culture. Spins on the classic Gin and Tonic are being done by exploring different tonics, garnishes, and flavoured gins, resulting in refreshing and distinctive variations. Usually, a secret offering, some bars in Bengaluru age gin cocktails like the Negroni in barrels akin to whiskey or terracotta vessels, to impart complex flavours, adding depth and character to the cocktail,” he says, adding that some of the places in the city where one can find the modern innovations with gin are Copitas, 7 Rivers Brewing Company and Raahi, among others. With all these innovations, many believe gin is here in the city to stay. One of them is Justin Dias, head mixologist at RCB Bar & Café. “It’s versatile base spirit that lends itself beautifully to many different cocktail creations, while also serving as an approachable choice for those venturing into the world of spirits for the first time. Hence, it’s no surprise that gin-based cocktails such as the Negroni and Martini are among the world’s top 10 classic cocktails,” he says. While the liqueur’s popularity is peaking, experts believe it is not replacing others. “Gin is not replacing other liqueurs. Instead, it’s carving out its own niche, offering a refreshing and botanical-forward experience that captivates cocktail enthusiasts,” concludes Vinay Chandrashekhar, partner at Long Boat Brewing Co.