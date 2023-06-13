Shakti programme in Karnataka, a special celebration among people

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: My cook insisted on a new chutney with dosa today for breakfast and before I could tell her to give me yesterday’s moolangi sambar, which I quite enjoyed, the poor coconut was yanked out of the bowels of an unsuspecting refrigerator and minced inside the mixer with the other fellow victims - chillies, coriander leaves, spices, and the works.

This morning’s coffee was a perfect brew and blended well with the chutney and the crisp dosas. I thanked my stars for a good breakfast because there are days when I see her scraping dosas from the frying pan or scooping out half-cooked idlis from the steamer.

Those are days when she would have fought with her husband at home before leaving for work and the entire blame is shoved on the poor batter for a bad show. Well, I don’t like throwing food, so whether it is scraped, shredded, and scorched dosas or semi-cooked idlis I suffer the ordeal of a breakfast, which is a direct fallout of the cook’s pent-up anger against her husband. Often, the blame is shifted to the poor old refrigerator, where batters turn “unwieldy.”

Today, she wore a new dress and looked rather happy with fresh malligey hua (jasmine flowers) tucked in her hair. While checking on the chutney she asked me if she could travel free in buses. I said, “Yes, you can now travel free in government buses.”

“Can you also travel for free?” she asked and I confirmed that I too can travel on buses for free. She looked at me and fired another salvo - “Will I get Rs 2,000 per month?” “I guess so,” I replied. “Will you also get it?” she asked. “No, I won’t,” I said. “What about the 10 kg akki (rice)? When will we get it?” She asked and I replied to it saying, “Soon”. And before she could fire another missile, I ducked and told her that I will not get any free akki or eradu sawira (Rs 2,000).

The dosas were devoured and the coffee was done. Now there was nothing between me and my cook. She looked euphoric and I felt inundated. The crime reporter in me hinted that she may have had some contraband ganja to outwit her husband in their morning brawl. But it wasn’t that. She was Shakthi and Gruha Lakshmi beaming from ear to ear.

“The other house lady where I work had told me to pray to Shivanna (Lord Shiva) every Monday. I’ve been praying to him and it has worked,” she clasped her hand in reverence staring at Siddaramaiah’s photograph - splashed across all newspapers distributing free tickets to women bus passengers. The cooker’s loud whistle broke her trance and she quickly turned to attend to her chores. I went back to reading the newspapers hoping I’d answered all her queries.

“Do you want rice?” She questioned. “We will get 10 kg of rice per person and we are a family of four. I can give you some rice from that. I’ll make idli batter for you. We use ration akki to make dosa batter or feed Smiley (her Indi dog). We buy rice from kaka angadi (provision store),” her rant was beginning to meander from euphoria to a position of akki empowerment and I could see it dangerously moving towards the Gruha Jyoti Yojana - free 200 units of electricity guaranteed by the Congress government.

“Now, Santosh (her husband) cannot scold me for watching Bhoomige Bandha Bhagwantha, Paaru (popular Kannada TV serials),” she laughed while kneading the flour. Unlike other days, when she frets for every 10 extra minutes that she has to work, today my cook spent an extra 30 minutes in my house narrating the turn of her fortunes thanks to the ‘Kai’ (Hand - the Congress symbol).

Just when she was exiting, she ran into Yohan - the laundry man, who irons my clothes.

“Anna, you can’t claim free bus ride, eradu sawira. Kai is for mahile (women),” she chuckled, leaving a baffled Yohan behind.

