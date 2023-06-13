Taaqing you back to rock

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The album World Gone Mad was an important milestone in city-based rock band Thermal and a Quarter’s (TAAQ) discography. Released just as the world was coming to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic, the album marked a significant departure from their usual jovial and laid-back style of music. Through evocative lyrics and captivating melodies, TAAQ not only expressed their fury over the issues plaguing the world at the time, but also provided a sense of hope tion.

More than three years since, with their latest (ninth) album, set to be released in the upcoming months, the group is returning to the early years of their existence. “The album is a departure from a lot of things that came before. After the last album, we thought that was the worst that the world could get. But it got worse and we thought, ‘forget about it’ and went on a bit of an escapist pursuit for a little while,” says guitarist and vocalist Tony Das.

The as-yet-untitled album draws its inspiration from the group’s recent exploration during one their tours. While the group is tight-lipped about the theme of the album, Das says it is more inward-looking, compared to their previous works, which looked outward. “We have been on a tour recently, playing with a larger lineup of people. And during the tour, we had a lot of time on our hands and started to explore the regions we were visiting. There was no intention to sit and write anything through those experiences. But the minute we landed, boom, there was an e-mail from Bruce [Lee Mani, frontman of TAAQ] with a bunch of lyrics,” shares drummer Rajeev Rajagopal.

Among TAAQ’s defining characteristics is their ability to seamlessly blend genres and their knack for experimentation. Yet, the band is deliberate in crafting their music, and doesn’t submit to external pressures. “We have never put out material just for the sake of it. There’s no external pressure, but it’s all about getting the best that we feel we are able to do at a particular point of time.

Spend as much time on the creative process and once it gets a life of its own, letting it go,” Rajagopal says. Producer-bassist Leslie Charles adds, “We want to stay true to what we do. Trends come and go, and we don’t want to mould ourselves in a certain way, because it’s important for us to be comfortable with what we’re doing. Being as authentic as possible.” TAAQ has been active for over 25 years.

Furthermore, Das says that musically, the album is a significant departure from their previous work. Even the individual songs within the album reportedly differ from each other in terms of styles, sounds and treatments.

So when might fans expect the new album? “We’re not under the knife for a deadline. We don’t want to rush anything in any way. But at the same time, we’re trying not to slack,” Das concludes.

