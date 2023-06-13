Home Cities Bengaluru

Taaqing you back to rock

City-based popular rock band Thermal and a Quarter’s (TAAQ) upcoming album is a significant departure from their previous project and focuses on the human condition.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

From left: Rajeev Rajagopal, Leslie Charles, Tony Das and Bruce Lee Mani

From left: Rajeev Rajagopal, Leslie Charles, Tony Das and Bruce Lee Mani

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The album World Gone Mad was an important milestone in city-based rock band Thermal and a Quarter’s (TAAQ) discography. Released just as the world was coming to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic, the album marked a significant departure from their usual jovial and laid-back style of music. Through evocative lyrics and captivating melodies, TAAQ not only expressed their fury over the issues plaguing the world at the time, but also provided a sense of hope tion. 

More than three years since, with their latest (ninth) album, set to be released in the upcoming months, the group is returning to the early years of their existence. “The album is a departure from a lot of things that came before. After the last album, we thought that was the worst that the world could get. But it got worse and we thought, ‘forget about it’ and went on a bit of an escapist pursuit for a little while,” says guitarist and vocalist Tony Das.

The as-yet-untitled album draws its inspiration from the group’s recent exploration during one their tours. While the group is tight-lipped about the theme of the album, Das says it is more inward-looking, compared to their previous works, which looked outward. “We have been on a tour recently, playing with a larger lineup of people. And during the tour, we had a lot of time on our hands and started to explore the regions we were visiting. There was no intention to sit and write anything through those experiences. But the minute we landed, boom, there was an e-mail from Bruce [Lee Mani, frontman of TAAQ] with a bunch of lyrics,” shares drummer Rajeev Rajagopal.

Among TAAQ’s defining characteristics is their ability to seamlessly blend genres and their knack for experimentation. Yet, the band is deliberate in crafting their music, and doesn’t submit to external pressures. “We have never put out material just for the sake of it. There’s no external pressure, but it’s all about getting the best that we feel we are able to do at a particular point of time.

Spend as much time on the creative process and once it gets a life of its own, letting it go,” Rajagopal says. Producer-bassist Leslie Charles adds, “We want to stay true to what we do. Trends come and go, and we don’t want to mould ourselves in a certain way, because it’s important for us to be comfortable with what we’re doing. Being as authentic as possible.” TAAQ has been active for over 25 years. 

Furthermore, Das says that musically, the album is a significant departure from their previous work. Even the individual songs within the album reportedly differ from each other in terms of styles, sounds and treatments. 

So when might fans expect the new album? “We’re not under the knife for a deadline. We don’t want to rush anything in any way. But at the same time, we’re trying not to slack,” Das concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TAAQWorld Gone Mad
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp