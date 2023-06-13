Home Cities Bengaluru

This film producer champions queer voices

“To our surprise, the film managed to go to the South by Southwest film festival as well. It is one of the biggest festivals in the world.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQIA, queer, Section 377, pride, rainbow

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Film producer Neeraj Churi has always championed LGBTQIA+ voices. Recently a film produced by him titled Ek Jagah Apni (A Place of Our Own) has been doing the rounds of many film festivals quite successfully like the Tokyo International Film Festival and our very own Bengaluru International Film Festival. 

“To our surprise, the film managed to go to the South by Southwest film festival as well. It is one of the biggest festivals in the world. Very few Indian films go there, and this film is one of those few. It won the audience choice award (in the GLOBAL presented by MUBI category).

That definitely made us proud. Largely because we were able to take the stories of the Indian LGBTQIA+ community to the world and show it in its beauty, glory and nuances,” says Churi about Ek Jagah Apni, which was directed by the Ektara Collective.

Set in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the film tells the story of two transgender women Laila and Roshni who, after being evicted from their rented place, are looking for an apartment in the city only to realise that their search for a home is also a search to find their place in society. The two actors who played Laila and Roshni, Manisha Soni and Muskan respectively, are trans women themselves.

“The two leads are members of the transgender community. They were not just involved in acting but in directorial aspects as well. This is what excited me to be a part of the project. Because when the subject is close to the story, the storytelling is authentic, and we get to see the nuances. Directors from the Ektara Collective were on location when the film was being shot and just seeing transgender actors acting, sort of reclaiming the space, was a sight to behold,” shares Churi. 

A member of the queer community himself, Churi feels India is far away from an accurate representation of LGBTQIA+ voices in mainstream cinema. “We are leaps and bounds away from where we need to be. For a country that produces thousands of films, TV series and short films every year, we are not producing enough queer content. Whichever good queer films have come were made to make the masses aware of the queer community and their rights.

But there are other aspects to the LGBTQIA+ relationship, which are still not talked about. There are so many nuances that are still not addressed. It will be a while before the industry catches up. If you look at the number of queer content being created in Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, and the US, you will realise that India is not quite there yet,” explains the London-based producer. 

Churi is now planning to give Ek Jagah Apni a theatrical release in India. “We are presently looking for interested distributors. We have the censor certificate ready. The Central Board of Film Certification has already taken a look at the film and has passed it with a ‘U’ certificate without any single cut,” he concludes, adding that his team is currently developing a feature film that has been picked by the Venice Biennale workshops (associated with the Venice International Film Festival) for mentorship.

Film producer Neeraj Churi speaks about his film Ek Jagah Apni, which was recently featured at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, having queer actors in the cast and Indian representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in films
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
film producerLGBTQIA+ voicesNeeraj Churi
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp